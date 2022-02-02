Jason Schreier of Bloomberg has reported that Warner Bros. is pushing back the release of Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to 2023.

As a veteran of the superhero genre, Rocksteady Studios’ new venture had hyped up a lot of gamers who had grown up with the Batman Arkham franchise, even in spite of the fact that all signs seemed to indicate this particular upcoming title is unlike anything the developer has attempted to do up to now.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will supposedly bring back some of your favorite characters from the eponymous gang of criminals, namely Harley Quinn and King Shark, this time faced with the impossible task of bringing down the Justice League. Among their adversaries – as teased by the game’s first trailer, will be the Man of Steel – so it’ll be a wonder if the team manages to last even five minutes against the Son of Krypton himself.

Unfortunately, we’ve just learned that we’ll have to wait a little while longer to see how the Suicide Squad fares against the DC’s strongest superheroes. As cited by Schreier, and according to people who are currently working on the game, Warner Bros. is quietly delaying the Rocksteady game due to unspecified reasons, though our money’s on COVID-19 being the culprit yet again.

This news follows WarnerMedia exec Jason Kilar’s recent statement about the company committing to “a full slate of highly anticipated games” in 2022, Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights among them. But it seems as though Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad isn’t making the cut in that “full slate” after all.