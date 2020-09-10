Fortnite Leak Reveals Upcoming Skins For Black Panther And Venom

If the arrival of Iron Man, She-Hulk, Doctor Doom and numerous other characters from the Marvel universe didn’t already prove enticing enough for you to check out Fortnite‘s latest new season, perhaps today’s leak will.

As usual, data miners have wasted no time in picking apart files added to the battle royale alongside this week’s update and it appears, among other things, that several additional skins based on superheroes (and villains) are on course to arrive in the near future. Over on Twitter, prolific leaker FortTory has shared two images depicting Spider-Man villain Venom, as well as Wakanda’s selfless protector, Black Panther. Admittedly, the assets shown below aren’t of the highest quality, but they should at least give you an idea of what skins for both will look like when they inevitably arrive in-game.

Fortnite Leak Seemingly Reveals Upcoming Skins For Marvel's Black Panther And Venom 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Regarding a potential release date for either costume, Epic Games has, unsurprisingly, decided against acknowledging the leaks, so fans will ultimately have to wait for the developer to provide specific dates. While we’d normally caution against assuming that both of the above will be introduced as unlockable cosmetics, further digging by fellow data miner HYPEX has revealed specific references to Venom’s special ability, Smash & Grab. Like those Marvel characters already available, players will no doubt be required to complete a series of challenges before they’re able to use the symbiote’s aptly-named skill, and we’ll let you know exactly what those entail as and when further details emerge.

For now, though, there’s plenty to be getting on with in Fortnite. Along with the next installment in Wolverine’s seasonal challenges, Epic has recently replaced an entire portion of Apollo Island with yet another iconic Marvel creation. See here for the full story.