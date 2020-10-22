Fortnite Leak Teases The Return Of A Popular Character In Chapter 2

Amidst all the hubbub surrounding Fortnite‘s annual Halloween event and the numerous new Marvel skins rumored to be making an appearance in the near future, fans of the battle royale currently have plenty on their plate. It’s not particularly surprising, then, that one recent discovery made by data miners has so far gone overlooked, especially as all that currently exists of the leak is a series of file names hinting at the return of a hugely popular Fortnite character.

We are, of course, referring to Kevin the Cube – a monolithic, perfectly-cut block of pulsating purple stone introduced way back in 2018. For those curious about the name, fans over on the Fortnite subreddit came up with Kevin as a nickname when it first appeared, having essentially become the entity’s official name ever since. According to data miner Mang0e, a number of newly-added files make direct reference to a skin + wrap bundle due to release during the ongoing Fortnitemares event, as shown below.

As for when this latest addition to the Cube Series is intended to drop, it’s not currently clear, though considering Fortnitemares is only sticking around for a couple of weeks, you can no doubt expect Epic to deliver the goods sooner rather than later.

Until then, however, there’s plenty to be getting on with in-game. Several spooky cosmetics are currently up for grabs for those who manage to complete a series of limited time challenges set by Shadow Midas, including pickaxe skins, back bling and a whole host of other goodies. For a complete overview of Fortnite‘s Halloween celebrations, as well as how to get the new Ghost Rider and Ant-Man skins, head through here.

Fortnitemares concludes next month, November 3rd.