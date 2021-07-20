Fortnite Leak Teases Upcoming Suicide Squad Skins

Fortnite is currently the only place where Batman and Superman can go toe-to-toe with Iron Man and Captain America. Epic’s world-conquering shooter has developed close ties with both DC and Marvel: recently releasing a Batman/Fortnite comic, featuring Superman as a skin in the current battle pass, and devoting a full season to a Marvel Comics theme.

Now, courtesy of a massive new leak posted on Reddit, it seems that this is set to continue and that they’re actively negotiating with DC to add more skins to the game. The leak specifically names Justice League and Suicide Squad characters, with the leaker refusing to rule out “The Batman Who Laughs”, who has played a major role in the comics arc.

With James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad hitting theaters and HBO Max on August 5th, it’s like a no-brainer that they’ll land around then. Suicide Squad member Harley Quinn is already in the game (in a variety of styles), but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Bloodsport, Peacemaker, and King Shark make the cut.

As for the Justice League skins, we currently have Batman, Superman, Aquaman, Green Arrow, and The Flash, so perhaps we’ll also see Cyborg, Wonder Woman, and Green Lantern to round out the team.

Who knows, if all these characters are running around in the loop we may get the DC Comics equivalent of the Marvel crossover, with various areas of the island keeping a DC theme for a few months. Considering the awesome treatment they gave Thanos back when Infinity War was released I’d love Darkseid to stomp his way across the map.

With The Suicide Squad out soon, I expect an official announcement very soon, so watch this space.