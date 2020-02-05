Fortnite Love And War Valentine’s Event Rewards And Challenges Leaked

The first details for Fortnite Chapter 2‘s next limited-time affair have been revealed ahead of schedule.

Earlier today, Epic Games rolled out patch v11.50 for the battle royale which, while not adding anything immediately of note, appears to be packed with references to upcoming content. As usual, data miners have wasted no time in pulling apart the game’s files in order to learn more, having returned from their latest deep dive with the first look at Chapter 2, Season 1’s final event. In a blog post released last month, Epic confirmed that a new two-week long event would precede the arrival of Chapter 2, Season 2 and it appears we now have a name for the occasion.

Love and War is expected to go live later this week and features a suitably-themed Valentine’s aesthetic.

As is to be expected, players will need to complete a variety of temporary challenges in order to score all of the rewards on offer during Love and War, which include new cosmetic Wraps, Back Bling and experience boosts. The full list, as discovered by FortTory, is as follows:

War: Play Search & Destroy matches (2)

War: Plant or Defuse a bomb in Search and Destroy matches (2)

Love: Place top 15 in Duos of Squads matches with a friend (5)

Love: Purchase items from vending machines in Search & Destroy matches (5)

Love: Heal a teammate with a Bandage Bazooka (100)

War: Eliminate opponents in Search & Destroy matches (5)

War: Eliminate opponents or revive teammates in a single match (3)

Love: Earn Gold in Search and Destroy matches (2500)

Love: Thank the Bus Driver in different matches (7)

War: Purchase a common item from vending machines in Search & Destroy matches (1)

War: Deal damage to opponents (1000)

Love: Gain Health or apply Shields (500)

Fans of Fortnite Creative’s Search & Destroy mode will be in their element for this particular event, then, though those who’d rather stick to standard playlists can still tick off a number of the challenges listed. Leaks suggest Love and War is scheduled to go live tomorrow, February 6th, however, so if you’re in need of a refresher of how Search & Destroy works, now’s the time to jump in for a session or two.

In case you missed the other major leak to come out of Fortnite‘s latest update, head over here for your first look at the new Harley Quinn skin headed your way as part of the upcoming Birds of Prey crossover. Enjoy!