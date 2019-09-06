Fortnite On Nintendo Switch Could Be Getting An Exclusive Event

Fortnite‘s global reach and marketing power are not to be underestimated. The battle royale, which has been in service now for well over two years, is available on nearly every video game platform under the sun. Combined with an install base of players numbering in the millions, it’s hardly any wonder that its contemporaries want in on the action. Such collaborations often materialize in the form of crossover events and in its relatively short life, Fortnite has already played host to a dizzying number of them.

From Marvel’s box office heavyweight Avengers trilogy to the action-thriller John Wick series, it’s safe to say that, at this point, Epic Games can forge a partnership with anyone it desires. So far, all of these limited-time affairs have been accessible to any player regardless of the platform but that could all be about to change. As per the combined efforts of Fortnite data-miners HYPEX, S1l0x and Lucas7yoshi, today’s discovery could signal the beginning of platform-exclusive content.

The console that might (emphasis on that word) be first in line to receive such content? The Nintendo Switch.

We **MIGHT** see a Fortnite x Splatoon Collab..

Found a skin & backbling! (they were added recently to a secret place) -CID_TBD_Athena_Commando_M_SquidKid

-BID_TBD_SquidKid

Credits -> Me, @s1l0x & @Lucas7yoshi pic.twitter.com/Xt4CYj3lIw — HYPEX – Fortnite News (@HYPEX) September 5, 2019

Secret Fortnite Map Changes Tease The Return Of Greasy Grove And More 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While HYPEX doesn’t share any images of said leaks on social media, they state that new cosmetics – including a skin and Backbling – themed after Splatoon 2 are among the items discovered in a “secret place,” followed by their file names. Assuming their accuracy, it remains unclear how extensive the collaboration will be. In such cases, Epic usually prefers to release some sort of special mode as a means of obtaining said items, though it’s equally likely that the developer will simply automatically distribute them to all Switch players free of charge. In any case, we’ll be keeping an eye out for further developments.

In the meantime, yet another crossover event for Fortnite appears imminent. Earlier this week, players noticed the appearance of several red balloons around the map that, when popped, play a very familiar sound indeed. See here for all the details.