Fortnite Season 11’s Secret Black Hole Code Has Been Solved

If you were planning to start your day with a quick session or two of Fortnite, don’t bother. As of yesterday, the battle royale – it’s beloved map, Points of Interest, players: everything – has ceased to exist.

For those not among the 6 million who tuned-in to witness Battle Island get obliterated, there’s really only one salient fact you need to be aware of – the black hole. The cosmic anomaly is currently all that remains of Epic Games’ popular title and, as of writing, there’s little indication that the situation will change anytime soon. In fact, according to the estimates of some trusted data miners, the rumoured Fortnite Chapter 2 might not be scheduled to go live until Thursday, October 17th at the earliest, no doubt leaving many with a sudden chunk of free time to spare.

Some fans keeping an eye on the black hole for any movement, however, have spotted the appearance of what appear to be sequences of numbers floating close to its event horizon. Sporadic as they are, its taken several hours for expert puzzle-solvers to decipher their meaning, though Twitter user Thooming thinks they’ve cracked the case.

Friendly reminder, my leaks are 100% accurate, everything predicted so far has been correct. STAY TUNED https://t.co/7YNkehOTXf — AAOBI – Fortnite Leaks / News (@Thooming) October 14, 2019

By applying each of the numbers to a transcript of the Visitor’s (the entity responsible for this whole mess) voice recording, Thooming has discovered a new teaser for Season 11. Check it out below.

“I was not alone. Others were outside the Loop. This was not calculated. The nothing is new inevitable.”

The meaning? Who knows, but if I were to hazard a guess, I’d imagine the Visitor’s reference to “Others” likely means Fortnite‘s player base. If so, it appears the individual’s original intention was to eliminate all existing life, admitting that the present outcome was “not calculated.” Cryptic, to say the least, then, but it’s worth noting that the black hole could, as-yet, spew even more numbers into the void of space.

We’ll keep you posted on that front but for now, feel free to let us know what you think the teaser is hinting at via the usual place below!