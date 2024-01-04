‘Fortnite’: When is chapter 5, season 2?

It’s been a little over a month since Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1 launched, and already fans of the expansive Battle Royale are itching to find out when the next season is supposed to drop.

In case you somehow missed it, the latest Chapter gave fans a plethora of brand new content, including an all new map, rocket racing, and even a Lego mode. These new features are pretty much games-within-the-game, and Epic has assured fans that these new modes will not be removed from the game in the future. With all this cool new content, it makes you wonder what the future of Fortnite looks like.

What to expect in season 2

Image via Epic Games

Nothing has been confirmed yet, so the details of exactly what we can expect to see in the next season aren’t clear. However, you should expect a new battle pass with new weapons and tools, map changes, and brand new cosmetics, as that’s what we normally get with the new seasons.

According to a leak posted by Twitter user, @HYPEX, the theme of the next season will feature Greek Mythology with the map and character skins all taking some sort of inspiration from Greek gods and myths.

Another leak on Twitter posted by @NotJulesDev has also claimed that Epic are going to be adding a first person mode to the game, something which fans have been asking for for a while now. Other features we could be receiving include voice reporting, allowing players to submit audio recordings as evidence of other players behavior.

When is season 2 coming?

Image via Epic Games

An average Fortnite season lasts around 3 months, give or take a week or two. So with that we could make an estimate for chapter 5 season 2 to launch early March. Although luckily we don’t have to estimate as we know exactly when the current season is set to finish. Season 1 is scheduled to end on March 8th, at approximately 2AM ET/11PM PT (March 7th), and this is confirmed in-game on the battle pass page.

So we can assume the second season will launch on the same date, or at least that is the general consensus. In the past there has usually been a period of down time between seasons, sometimes it is hours and other times it has been days. So we can’t confirm whether March 8th will be the specific date for the new season with 100% certainty, but it’s very likely that season 2 will release just a few short hours after the end of season 1, on the same day.