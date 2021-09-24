Get PlayStation Plus For $1 This Weekend Only

Sony surprised players yesterday with a special deal for its online subscription service. This weekend only, PlayStation 4 and 5 owners who do not currently have a subscription to the service can sign up for a month for only $1.

After the first month, the fee will return to its usual $9.99—unless you cancel automatic renewals. While the service is primarily there for those of us partaking in multiplayer co-op, this is still a tantalizing deal for people who mostly stick to enjoying single-player games. Subscribers get access to “free” monthly games (PS Plus) that are accessible for the duration of a subscription. This month’s games include Overcooked!: All You Can Eat! (PS5), Hitman 2 (PS4), and Predator: Hunting Grounds (PS4).

Even more compelling are the special deals Plus subscribers have access to. The PlayStation Store is currently holding its Double Discounts sale, where subscribers get (that’s right) double the discount. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available for $29.99 (in the US) while Red Dead Redemption 2’s Ultimate Edition is on sale for just $31.99. You can find all the best markdowns at our roundup by heading over here.

Just be sure to pick up your subscription soon. This promotion only runs until 11:59pm PST on Sunday, Sep. 16th.