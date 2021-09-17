The Best Deals From Sony’s PlayStation Plus Double Discounts Sale

The PlayStation Plus Double Discounts sale has returned and this time, the sale extends to both PS4 and PS5 titles.

As the name suggests, PlayStation Plus subscribers get access to double the discounts, making Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s 25% off a 50% markdown, to $29.99 in the US. There are hundreds of great games on sale, so here are some of the best to add to your library.

Red Dead Redemption 2’s Ultimate Edition is on sale. Normally $99.99, the expansive RPG is currently just $31.99. It’s a slow-paced, immersive role-playing experience set in a beautifully realized frontier landscape. But if sci-fi is more your pace, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is half price with PS Plus, at $19.99. Having just received an enhancement for PS5, it’s the best current-gen title to play if you’re into Lightsaber-wielding, Force-using heroes.

And there’s so much more. Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, the latest title in Nihon Falcom’s long-running action-JRPG series, is $35.99, while Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition is just $9.99. And Fallout 4’s standard edition is only $7.99 right now.

Elsewhere, Indie darling Outer Wilds is $14.99 ahead of its much-anticipated Echoes of the Eye DLC. The puzzling mystery unfolds across a dioramic solar system boasting profound depth. And If you have yet to play the Untitled Goose Game, you’re quickly running out of excuses. It’s just $9.99. Get it. Quickly. The goose is watching.

The PlayStation Plus Double Discounts sale ends at midnight (local time) on Wednesday, Sep. 29.