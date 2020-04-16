Every Godzilla Card For Magic: The Gathering’s Ikoria: Lair Of Behemoths Revealed

What with Magic: The Gathering‘s latest set expansion being all about building-sized monsters, it’s only fitting that Wizards of the Coast would want to include the most famous one of all. Godzilla, along with several other gargantuan beings belonging to the franchise, is to be immortalized in the annals of Magic history with the release of Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths, but how many of the special cards are there and where can they be found?

To answer the first question, a total of 19 Godzilla-themed cards will be up for grabs with the launch of Ikoria, 16 of which will be available to collect in English. The remaining three, however, are Japanese exclusives, and if the infamous alternate art Planeswalkers included with last year’s War of the Spark has taught us anything, it’s that you can expect to pay a hefty price in order to collect the latter, either due to secondary market markups or import costs.

As for viability in competitive play, you can decide for yourself which ones are worth seeking out via the gallery below:

For those that would rather pull each card personally, you’ll either need to purchase standard or collector’s editions of the expansion when they go on sale next month. Each 36-pack box of the former will come with a box topper containing one of 16 Godzilla cards while each individual pack of the latter, while more expensive, will contain two random cards from the limited series.

As for digital formats of the CCG, MTG Arena players will have a somewhat easier time of locating Godzilla and friends, though they’ll only be available as Card Styles in this instance. Either by purchasing six or more boosters or with each entry into an Ikoria player draft, you’ll receive two and one random Card Styles respectively.

Magic: The Gathering – Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths is out later today for digital formats and May 15th for tabletop due to manufacturing delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. For the latest updates on the latter, see here.