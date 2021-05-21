Grand Theft Auto 6’s Map Reportedly Leaked Online

Grand Theft Auto 6 fans have renewed hope yet again that Rockstar is on the cusp of announcing the long-awaited sequel.

The merry-go-round of will they/won’t they has been ongoing for the better part of five years at this point and despite a number of supposed leaks claiming that the developer is gearing up for a big reveal event, nothing but total radio silence has ever followed. Indeed, only a long line of hoaxes and fan-made interpretations passed off as the genuine article have flooded the internet so far and with that in mind, we recommend you take this latest development with a substantial pinch of salt.

An image of what’s purported to be a major portion of GTA 6‘s map has surfaced on Reddit, posted by FrozenYogurtzzz. While they’re not responsible for its creation (the source is an anonymous individual on 4chan), the user does compare the landmass on display as similar to previous leaks, only this version has markedly more detail. Check it out for yourself in the gallery below:

Presumably, this location is intended to be that of Vice City (a fictional version of Miami) which past rumors have stipulated will be the game’s central setting. This would then be accompanied by a handful of separate islands, including the Caribbean and portions of South America all encompassing a narrative where the player is involved in the drug-running business.

Again, this all remains conjecture, though many believe GTA V‘s recent Cayo Perico Heist update (and GTA Online as a whole) to be a prototype, of sorts, for how Rockstar intends to deliver an always-evolving experience in Grand Theft Auto 6. A believable theory? Let us know what you think in the usual place below!