Grand Theft Auto 6 Time Period Is Reportedly Modern, Not Set In The 80s

Contrary to what previous rumors have suggested, Grand Theft Auto 6 will actually take place in modern times, not a bygone decade.

That’s according to Twitter user and self-professed insider Tom Henderson, at least, who claims to have inside knowledge of Rockstar’s long-awaited sequel. In the brief exchange on social media, Henderson, when asked by a follower to provide more information about the series’ sixth entry, replied with: “It’s not set in the 1980’s [sic] and is modern.” Neither a source nor any evidence is provided to support this statement, of course, and while the leaker has provided accurate information in the past – usually in relation to Activision’s Call of Duty franchise – there’s no way to verify what’s being said.

Sadly, the ability of Rockstar staff to hold an unyielding poker face hasn’t helped to clarify any of this and its long-held stance of not commenting on speculation makes separating fact from fiction completely impossible.

Indeed, the closest fans have come to getting anything official presented itself last year in the form of comments from reputable games journalist Jason Schreier who, while specifying that GTA 6 was in active production, warned that the project was still in its infancy and to not expect anything concrete to surface in the near future. Conversely, several others have suggested that Rockstar is gearing up to make an announcement sometime this spring, while in a recent investor call, CEO of publisher Take-Two, Strauss Zelnick, refused to be drawn on the subject. To cut a long story short, all of the above should be taken with a big pinch of salt.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is rumored to be in development for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC.