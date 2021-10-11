Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Remaster Will Reportedly Cost The Same As AAA Games

It may not have been much of a surprise, but fans of Grand Theft Auto were treated with some good news last week when Rockstar Games announced that Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas are all getting packaged together and released on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC in late 2021.

Though it hasn’t been confirmed, it’s expected that each game will have improved graphics and gameplay. However, it’s all going to come at a price.

Dwayne Johnson Joins Grand Theft Auto In Awesome Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Base.com has already opened preorders for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition and has listed its price at $70 / £70 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, via Resetera. That’s a hefty price tag that makes the trilogy just as expensive as some of the newest AAA titles. Getting three iconic games in one package is a lot of content. Whether or not it’s worth the price tag could depend on just how much Rockstar Games has done to improve the trilogy. $70 for three glorified PS2 games could rub many fans the wrong way.

Regardless, the trilogy should hold over GTA fans as they wait for the eventual Grand Theft Auto 6, which still appears to be a long way away.