Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer Reportedly On The Way For Later This Year

It’s been eight long years since the latest Grand Theft Auto title, Grand Theft Auto 5, and new versions of the game are still being released on next-gen consoles. But a new rumor has surfaced regarding the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 which indicates a reveal trailer for the game may be coming as soon as this year.



The rumor comes from a post on the news and media Instagram account ThatsSoBold, which has no track record at all of reliably reporting on leaks of this nature. Rockstar, the studio which develops Grand Theft Auto, has not confirmed it either, so feel free to take this rumor with a massive grain of salt.



The post, which can be viewed below, suggests the game will take place in Miami and feature hurricanes and gators as well as a map three times the size of Grand Theft Auto 5. The map would supposedly change over time, similar to games like Fortnite or Call of Duty: Warzone. Additionally, the post indicates a new trailer will debut sometime between November and December of this year, which, if the game follows the pattern of previous Rockstar games, would likely mean a fall 2023 release date.

While the rumor is anything but confirmed, the prospect of a new GTA game on far more powerful consoles is something fans of the franchise have looked forward to for almost a decade now. If the game comes anywhere close to the pedigree of previous Rockstar games like Grand Theft Auto V or Red Dead Redemption 2, it’s sure to be a treat.