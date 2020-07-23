Watch: Gorgeous Halo Infinite Trailer Reveals Massive Open World Campaign

Halo Infinite, the next chapter in Microsoft’s iconic flagship franchise, has finally been revealed.

Opening their games showcase held earlier today with a bang, the Xbox creator brought us the opening cinematic for Master Chief’s long-awaited return before jumping straight into a meaty gameplay video. Immediately cementing the previous rumours that 343 Industries’ next instalment in the famed first-person shooter would be going open world for the first time ever, everyone’s favourite Spartan super-soldier started out on his next adventure by marking his objective on a gigantic map. Set on one of many iconic Halo rings littered throughout the cosmos, 343 says Infinite‘s world will be larger than all that have come before, with the upcoming Series X promising to provide awesome visuals and a solid 60 FPS benchmark.

Sadly, the showcase comes to a close sooner than many would undoubtedly like, though not before dropping a handful of hints in regards to where the narrative is going. John-117’s main enemy this time around, besides the alien Covenant, will be Atriox and his Banished, a warrior race first introduced in Halo 3. As for multiplayer, we’ll have to wait until later in the year to see how it performs, though 343 promises it’ll have more to show soon.

Halo Infinite is out this holiday season for Xbox One, Series X and Windows PC, with Game Pass members able to download and play right off the bat.