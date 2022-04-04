FromSoftware has released a new Elden Ring patch today which rebuffs the General Radahn boss fight and gives the forsaken demigod his ginormous attack damage back.

A while ago, the Japanese developer gave their acclaimed new role-playing action title a massive overhaul by releasing patch 1.03, fixing numerous bugs and rebalancing certain elements in the Lands Between. One of these involved the infamous General Radahn, which happened to be one of the game’s most challenging boss fights before the update.

After downloading the patch, though, folks noticed that Radahn became way less aggressive than he used to be. Not only that, his decreased attack damage actually made him way more manageable, leading to many players cheesing their way through the devastating Caelid battlefield without so much as a scratch.

As you’d imagine, veteran Soulsborne fans complained about this nerf, which even went against director Hidetaka Miyazaki’s self-expressed creative values. But now, FromSoftware is claiming the Radahn modifier was actually a bug, which can be fixed with the latest 1.03.3 patch. The devs took to Twitter today to address the issue, saying that some of the boss’ attacks were “unintentionally reduced.”

Regulation file update 1.03.3 for #ELDENRING is available now: it fixes a bug in the balance adjustment of the boss "Starscourge Radahn" in update 1.03, in which the power of some attacks was unintentionally reduced.

Details: https://t.co/jfxHatTALZ — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) April 4, 2022

Well, if you’re one of those players who enjoy the grind of going up against overpowered bosses who literally turn into a meteorite when they get angry and one-hit you to oblivion, go ahead and update your game to the 1.03.3 release.

And if you’re inclined to beat the disowned general when he’s weak — and we’re not judging you for it — then you’d be wise to play the game in offline mode until you’ve defeated him, or else the game launcher will compel you to update Elden Ring to the latest version.