Here’s everything coming to and leaving Xbox Game Pass in Jan. 2022

January 2022 is bringing a ton of content to gamers, and Xbox fans are no exception. Xbox Game Pass will receive a bevy of new additions this month with some available now and others to arrive in the near future.

The subscription services roster will be bolstered by eight titles this month, including popular games and obscure adventures. The influx comes at a cost of six games being removed from the service midway through the month.

Of the new additions, one stands out above the rest. Mass Effect Legendary Edition will be available for Game Pass users on Cloud, Console, and PC on Jan. 6. If you’re a diehard Xbox fan you’ve probably played at least one of the Mass Effect games, and you can relive that experience with this classic compilation of titles.

Past that marquee highlight, there are plenty more games to get excited about. Peruse the list below of all the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month, as well as those departing.

Gorogoa – Jan. 4

Olija – Jan. 4

The Pedestrian – Jan. 4

Embr – Jan. 6

Mass Effect Legendary Edition – Jan. 6

Outer Wilds – Jan. 6

Spelunky 2 – Jan. 13

The Anacrusis – Jan. 13

Here is a list of all the games that will be removed from the service on Jan. 15.