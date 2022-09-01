Here’s the PlayStation Plus free games for September 2022

Every month, those with any tier of the PlayStation Plus subscription service get access to three new games as well as other bonuses like online play and an extended catalog of games for Elite and Premium subscriptions. Each month includes one guaranteed PlayStation 5 game.

First launched in 2010, it features hundreds of games for players to add to their PlayStation catalogs as long as they remain subscribed. Here are the games of the month for Sept. 2022, launching Sept. 1.

PlayStation Plus monthly games September 2022

Here are the games that subscription holders can pick up this month.

Need for Speed Heat (PS4)

Are you feeling a certain itch? A certain way to be? Requiring an adrenaline boost? Well good news, Need for Speed Heat is among the free games of the month for PlayStation Plus. Nominated for Best Racing Game at the 2019 Gamescom awards, the game is a celebration of the franchise to date. 25 years on from the first game in the series, Heat sees a a Miami-like open world setting for you to whizz around.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4)

A hybrid between role-playing game and fighting game, Granblue Fantasy: Versus caters well to fans of both genres. Developed by the team behind Guilty Gear and several Dragon Ball licensed games, it has an impeccable art style that will bring you back to the visual style of Final Fantasy, Secrets of Mana, and even a bit of Harvest Moon.

Toem (PS5)

A very unique game, Toem sees the player take photographs of the world around them as they journey up a great mountain and witness an astonishing event. The player goes through countless small villages, learns about the world by talking to NPCs, and solving puzzles. Highly recommended for the more discerning gamer, Toem has a pop-up book aesthetic to its world.

PlayStation Plus games added to catalog in September 2022

Alongside the free games of the month are the additions to the extras and premium catalogue, and Sept. will see several AAA games added in.

Deathloop (PS5)

From the developers of Dishonored, Dishonored 2, and Prey is another immersive sim which sees the player take on the role of one of two rival assassins. Permanently trapped in a time loop, it’s up to the player to either break the loop or protect it. Features both single player and multiplayer options. Deathloop is now available for PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition (PS4)

An arcade style beat ’em up inspired by Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, the game continues the silly sense of humor and delivers enjoyable action which can be easily picked up and put down. Add in a few minigames like dodgeball, and you’ve got a fun game to add to your collection.

Other games added include:

Rayman Legends

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Watch Dogs 2

Assassin’s Creed Origins

PlayStation Plus Classics added to catalog in September 2022

There’s also several classic games from PlayStation 1, 2, and 3 being added to the catalog to fulfil your nostalgic needs. All of these games will be made available from Sept. 20.