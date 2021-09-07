Final Fantasy is arguably THE iconic Fantasy Sci-Fi RPG series and during its more than 30-year reign of gaming the franchise has produced plenty of hits and variations in gameplay for both old school and new gamers.

The franchise began in 1987 with the first Final Fantasy game being released for the Nintendo Entertainment System and most recently we saw the addition of Final Fantasy XV in 2016. Alongside the main series, the franchise boasts one of the most popular MMO games of today, Final Fantasy XIV.

Before Final Fantasy XVI hits stores you may be looking to catch up on some of the classic gems within the franchise so here is a complete list of all the Final Fantasy games out there today.

How Many Final Fantasy Games Are There?

To date, there are around 100 games in the world of Final Fantasy or with some relation to the series, though the 15 numbered games make up the franchise’s core story. If you’re looking to get into the franchise then sticking to the numbered games is the way to go, however, if you want to experience everything it has to offer, there is plenty of spin-offs, subseries, and other content to dive into.

So that this list is more coherent we’ll be dividing these games up into the console or generation of console that they were released for, however, all of the main series games sore releases on other consoles later into their life. Another note is that some games only game to one singular device within their generation whether it be Nintendo, PlayStation, or Xbox.

Nintendo Entertainment System

Final Fantasy (1987)

Final Fantasy II (1988)

Final Fantasy III (1990)

Super Nintendo Entertainment System

Final Fantasy IV (1991)

Final Fantasy V (1992)

Final Fantasy Mystic Quest (1993)

Final Fantasy VI (1994)

PlayStation

Final Fantasy VII (1997)

Final Fantasy Tactics (1997)

Chocobo’s Mysterious Dungeon (1997)

Chocobo’s Dungeon 2 (1998)

Final Fantasy VIII (1999)

Chocobo Racing (1999)

Chocobo Collection (1999)

Final Fantasy IX (2000)

PlayStation 2 / Xbox / Gamecube

Final Fantasy X (2001)

Final Fantasy XI: Online (2002)

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles (2003)

Final Fantasy X-2 (2003)

Final Fantasy XII (2006)

Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII (2006)

PlayStation 3 / Xbox 360 / Wii

Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo’s Dungeon (2007)

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: My Life as a King (2008)

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Echoes of Time (2009)

Final Fantasy XIII (2009)

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: My Life as a Darklord (2009)

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers (2009)

Final Fantasy XIII-2 (2011)

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn (2013)

PlayStation 4 / Xbox One

Platinum Demo: Final Fantasy XV (2016)

Final Fantasy XV (2016)

A King’s Tale: Final Fantasy XV (2016)

World of Final Fantasy (2016)

Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV (2017)

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (2018)

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! (2019)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (2020)

PC (3)

Final Fantasy Unlimited (2003)

Final Fantasy XIV: Online (2010)

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn (2013)

Handheld Consoles

Final Fantasy Legend (1990)

Final Fantasy Legend II (1991)

Final Fantasy Adventure (1991)

Final Fantasy Legend III (1993)

Chocobo on the Job (2000)

Chocobo Land: A Game of Dice (2002)

Final Fantasy Tactics Advance (2003)

Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo Tales (2006)

Final Fantasy Tactics A2: Grimoire of the Rift (2007)

Final Fantasy XII: Revenant Wings (2007)

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Ring of Fates (2007)

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII (2007)

Cid and Chocobo’s Mysterious Dungeon: the Labyrinth of Forgotten Time DS+ (2008)

Chocobo and the Magic Picture Book: The Witch, the Girl, and the Five Heroes (2008)

Dissidia Final Fantasy (2008)

Final Fantasy: The 4 Heroes of Light

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Echoes of Time (2009)

Final Fantasy Type-0 (2011)

Dissidia 012 Final Fantasy (2011)

Theatrhythm Final Fantasy (2012)

Theatrhythm Final Fantasy: Curtain Call (2014)

Final Fantasy Explorers (2014)

World of Final Fantasy (2016)

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! (2019)

Mobile

Chocobo Anywhere (2002)

Final Fantasy: Unlimited with U (2002)

Chocobo Anywhere 2: Escape! Ghost Ship (2003)

Choco-Mate (2003)

Before Crisis: Final Fantasy VII (2004)

Chocobo Anywhere 2.5: Inflitrate! Ancient Runes (2004)

Chocobo Anywhere 3: Defeat! The Great Rainbow-Colored Demon (2004)

Final Fantasy VII Snowboarding (2005)

Dirge of Cerberus Lost Episode: Final Fantasy VII (2006)

Chocobo de Mobile (2006)

Final Fantasy IV: The After Years (2008)

Crystal Guardians (2008)

Crystal Defenders (2008)

Crystal Defenders: Vanguard Storm (2009)

Chocobo Panic (2010)

Final Fantasy Dimensions (2010)

Chocobo’s Crystal Tower (2010)

Chocobo’s Chocotto Farm (2012)

Final Fantasy Airborne Brigade (2012)

Final Fantasy Artniks (2012)

Final Fantasy Tactics S (2013)

Final Fantasy All the Bravest (2013)

Pictlogica Final Fantasy (2013)

Final Fantasy VII: G-Bike (2014)

Final Fantasy: World Wide Words (2014)

Final Fantasy Record Keeper (2014)

Final Fantasy Artniks Dive (2014)

Heavenstrike Rivals (2014)

Final Fantasy Agito (2014)

Final Fantasy Portal App (2015)

Final Fantasy Dimensions II (2015)

Final Fantasy Grandmasters (2015)

Mobius Final Fantasy (2015)

Final Fantasy Exvius (2015)

Final Fantasy Awakening (2016)

Justice Monsters Five (2016)

Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire (2017)

Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia (2017)

King’s Knight: Wrath of the Dark Dragon (2017)

Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition (2018)

War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius (2019)

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (2020)

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier (2021)

Arcade