Borderlands 3 is the latest game in the Borderlands franchise and along with its brand new story and items to collect, the looter shooter also incorporates new game mechanics that players can take advantage of during their adventures.

One of these new mechanics is the emote system. Emotes in Borderlands 3 function similarly to how they would in other games by allowing the player to exhibit some kind of movement immigrating an emotion or popular dance/ pose with their character in-game.

This system adds some spice to adventuring with other players and can be used on to go whenever necessary. If you’re wondering how to do this here is everything you need to know to get emoting in Borderlands 3 today.

How to Emote in Borderlands 3

The process for emoting on a console varies slightly from that of PC, because of this there will be two separate instructions. Here is how to emote on a console.

While in-game hold down the Options / Menu button depending on the device you’re using.

Next, You’ll notice the emote wheel appear, select the emote you’d like to use let go of the trigger and it should action.

That’s it. That’s how easy it is to get emoting in Borderlands 3 on console and doing so on PC is just as simple and thanks to the wider range of controls selecting the right emote is even easier.

Make sure you’re in-game and simply press to Z button to bring up the emote menu. Select the emote you’d like to use and it should cast immediately.