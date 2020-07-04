Huge PlayStation Store Sale Discounts A Ton Of Games To Under $30

If you’ve found yourself feeling somewhat disappointed by this month’s free PlayStation Plus games (NBA 2K20 just isn’t that popular), your hopes of enjoying a bargain-priced gaming weekend aren’t ruined just yet. Sony’s back-to-back promotions have continued into the summer months, then, this time in the form of a suitably-named Mid-Year sale. Hundreds of games belonging to pretty much every genre under the sun are currently up for grabs, with prices ranging wildly from close to the standard retail price, all the way down to less than the price of lunch.

While we always recommend having a dig around the PlayStation Store yourselves if you’re looking for something in particular, below represents some of the best digital adventures we think are unquestionably worth every penny. So without further ado, let’s kick things off with those titles on offer for less than $5.

$5 Or Less

Bound by Flame – $4.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse – $4

Impact Winter – $5

Jetpack Joyride –$1

Magicka 2 – $4

Nidhogg – $4

Nidhogg 2 –$4

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 – $5

Puyo Puyo Champions – $5

River City Melee Mach – $5

Seasons After Fall – $3

Valley – $3 Expanding your budget by just $10 will mean you can pick up multiple entries in Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series and other triple-A experiences such as Dying Light, for $15 or less.

$15 Or Less

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $15

Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition – $14

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition – $6

Creed Rise to Glory – $12

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – $9

Dying Light – $12

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered – $12

God Eater 2: Rage Burst – $9

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 – $12

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition – $9

LEGO The Hobbit – $10

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst – $8

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 – $10

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight – $15

Puyo Puyo Tetris – $10

SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization – $10

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition – $15

Train Sim World 2020 – $15

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince – $12

Valkyria Revolution – $15 Raising the price ceiling higher still will give you the option of any of the following: