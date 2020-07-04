PlayStation Store Discounts Popular PS4 Game To Only $10

Even though Sony’s next-gen PlayStation 5 is just around the corner, that hasn’t stopped the Japanese manufacturer from deploying a ton of impressive sales and freebies to its massive PlayStation 4 fanbase.

Indeed, from a shockingly-low $5 price tag for Naughty Dog’s epic action-adventure Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End to free nifty gifts like a brand new PS4 theme to give your dashboard a fresh makeover, there’re plenty of neat deals and free doodads to nab on Sony’s current-gen system right now.

Case in point: PS4 users can pick up their very own copy of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s Middle-earth: Shadow Of War for just $10. That’s right, not only is that a significant discount of 80%, but it’s also the cheapest the game has ever been on the PlayStation Store.

Boasting an 80% critical rating on review aggregator Metacritic, 2017’s Shadow Of War is an epic action-RPG inspired by J.R.R Tolkien’s famous mythopoeic Lord Of the Rings universe. In addition, it’s also a sequel to 2014’s critically acclaimed Middle-earth: Shadow Of Mordor from Washington-based developer, Monolith Productions.

Both titles feature a really cool and unique mechanic – dubbed the Nemesis system – which allows the game to track different Uruk enemies that the player happens to meet along their blood-drenched adventures in Middle-earth. These individual Uruks will return to seek vengeance upon you and will also remember how you may’ve defeated them before, tailoring the experience to your playstyle. Frankly, it’s arguably one of the most interesting and creative mechanics to come out of the current-gen consoles, that’s for sure.

For those who’re interested, just make sure to free up over 38.96 GB of space on your PS4 to make room for the title’s install. And don’t forget to pull the trigger before the deal ends on July 7th.

But tell us, are you down for a trip to Middle-earth: Shadow Of War to take on Sauron’s nasty minions? Or are you going to be giving this week’s deal a wide berth? Let us know in the usual place down below.