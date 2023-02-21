If you can’t get enough of ‘Pokémon’ Squishmallows then you’ll be pleased to hear two favorites are on the way

Minds were lost after it was announced that Pikachu and Gengar were going to be the first Pokémon to be transformed into Squishmallows. And stores reported plushies going out of stock (more specifically for Gengar) after its official launch. Fortunately, there is good news for those who missed out because Squishmallows and Pokémon announced that more will be on their way, featuring two new fan favorites.

A video was released on the Squishmallows and Pokémon Instagram page, featuring a facetime video between Pikachu and Gengar. Joining these two cuddly Pokémon are Snorlax and Togepi, both making their Squishmallow debut on screen before the video call came to an end.

While there is excitement for wave 2 of this Pokémon collab, fans called out both companies to improve on this new drop due to wave one selling out very quickly. Fans also demand that a restock of wave one should be released alongside wave 2 due to how high demand these plushies were.

Togepi and Snorlax were rumored to be part of Wave 1 when the plushies were first revealed during Comic Con 2022. Since the official collab announcement, fans speculated which Pokémon could be next.

Unfortunately, neither Pokémon nor Squishmallows announced when these plushies will be released or where they will be sold. But fans hope that either the Pokémon Center website or retail stores would give details for this upcoming plushie launch. However, fans can still get their hands on Pikachu and Gengar, now available in the Pokémon Center and other participating stores.