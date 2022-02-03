Thanks to the ever-vigilant army of Swifties on the internet, you can now play a modified version of the highly popular web-based game Wordle that only features words and phrases from the works of Taylor Swift. The question is: Are you ready for it?

The Holy Swift podcast has just launched Taylordle, a version of the trending daily word game that has turned into the online community’s big obsession over the past few months. If you’re a fan of Taylor Swift’s music and also enjoy your time playing Wordle every day, then you’re definitely going to love Taylordle, supposedly featuring any 5-letter word from Swift’s expansive back catalog, going all the way back to 2006’s self-titled album.

Considering the fact that Taylor has more than 200 songs to her name, spanning nine studio albums and many more independent works, it’s safe to say that Swifties can keep busy with their new Taylordle game forever and evermore.

All in all, this must be a great occasion for fans of the American singer, but I can’t help but wonder if not using “Wordle (Taylor’s Version)” as the name is a missed opportunity here.

🚨Calling all Swifties who Wordle🚨



Introducing…..TAYLORDLE



All of the words are part of the Swiftie universe! Play now at https://t.co/rFf0IG6syj. — Holy Swift Podcast (@holyswiftpod) January 28, 2022

As you’d expect, a lot of fans on social media are having a field day with this announcement, and here are some of the things they’ve been sharing on Twitter.

run. coffee. wordle. work. wine. TAYLORDLE. ok. — cara enright welsh (@careenright) February 3, 2022

One fan made fun of a Taylor Swift meme about how she sings “You can find me in the pub, we are watching rugby” in “London Boy.”

I thought Taylordle was supposed to be Wordle for Taylor Swift fans pic.twitter.com/CIYT71GAz6 — mac 💥 they/them (@veryhighcamp) February 2, 2022

Some Swifties think that Taylordle is actually more difficult than Wordle:

taylordle is so much harder than wordle so I am PROUD



everytime i try to do the taylordle it's like all my knowledge about taylor swift disappears from my brain — veronica (@soitfuckingoes) January 31, 2022

now why is taylordle getting harder than wordle– 😭 — ً (@fancysnaake) January 29, 2022

I AM A FAKE FAN I CANT DO THIS TAYLORDLE — shriyal⸆⸉♛🧣| feelin’ 2022 (@swiftlydealt) January 31, 2022

Of course, we could just be glad that Swifties now have something else to do other than endlessly listening to Taylor Swift from the moment of awakening.

the first two things i do when i wake up: listen to taylor swift and play taylordle / wordle — Irene 🤍 (@lillyswiftt13) January 30, 2022

You can now play and keep score of your Taylordle performance on its official website, though be warned that just like Wordle, social media is brimming with spoilers about every day’s word.