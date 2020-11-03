New Photos Reveal First Look At Spider-Man: Miles Morales On PS4

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for the last few months (and honestly, who could blame you in the current climate?), there’s a good chance you’ve already seen and heard a lot about Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The title, a direct follow-up to Insomniac’s first game released in 2018, swaps out OG wall-crawler Peter Parker for fellow spider-bite victim Miles Morales. Trained by Parker in the art of using New York City as a gigantic concrete playground, this year’s sequel paints itself as providing a more personal, self-contained tale for the superhero.

The central narrative hook, for those not aware, revolves around Miles investigating a war between two factions, Roxxon Energy and the enigmatic Underground. While the first of these two belligerents uses corporate anonymity to misdirect law enforcement from its nefarious deeds, trailers present the latter as a terrorist cell intent on causing anarchy on the streets of Harlem. Whatever the pair’s methods, both are on the hunt for a rare and extremely potent energy source for unknown purposes.

Regardless of whether you decide to pick up Miles Morales on PlayStation 4 or its upcoming successor, that core adventure will remain the same, though it’s obviously the latter which will look better. Up until now, Insomniac has been seemingly reluctant to share how Miles Morales will appear running on so-called outdated hardware, but thanks to new screens obtained by Exputer, we now have a first glimpse of how it’ll look on the system.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the main differences here, besides the obvious lack of top-end lighting tech, is a noticeable lack of sharpness in textures, especially on Miles’ various outfits. To be expected, then, but considering that playing this ‘inferior’ version doesn’t require shelling out $500 for a new console, we’d say the downgrade certainly has its benefits.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is out November 12th for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.