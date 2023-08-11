In a rare moment of agreement, the ‘Destiny’ community welcomes Lance Reddick’s Zavala replacement with open arms

The one and only human being that could live up to Reddick was received warmly.

It has been nearly five months since Lance Reddick passed away, breaking the hearts of millions of people who had fallen in love with his character and talents. So, when Destiny 2 revealed its replacement actor to voice Zavala, players united for the first time in months to give this voice actor the welcome he deserves.

Keith David, known for his roles as President Curtis in Rick and Morty, and Apollo in Disney’s Hercules, has announced that he will be the newest voice of the Titan Vanguard. The star shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter), where he provided a summary of what he loves about the character and hoped that he could to live up to, and continue Reddick’s legacy.

Hello Guardians! Speculate no more; the future of Zavala is nigh.@DestinyTheGame pic.twitter.com/RBq6VZixkK — KeithDavid (@ImKeithDavid) August 10, 2023

Surprisingly, fans rejoiced, and David received support from thousands of players, believing that he was perfect for the role and would do justice to this character. Before Destiny 2, David voiced Arbiter in the Halo franchise, and has appeared in other notable video games, such as Mass Effect and Saints Row. Given his track record, Zavala should be in good hands.

We know you'll do Lance proud — it me: FALLOUT (@falloutplays) August 10, 2023

Welcome to the family, Keith — Gothalion (@Gothalion) August 10, 2023

From Arbiter to Zavala. What a bombshell, one I think Lance would be proud of. Welcome back to Bungie and welcome to Destiny Mr. David! pic.twitter.com/XGTiqd6cYD — Brainium Bashers damaged Braincell. (@Raidenslosteye) August 10, 2023

It’s not an everyday occurrence to see the Destiny community agree with Bungie’s decisions, especially in light of the backlash the company has faced in the past few months. Tension arose between fans and developers when it was observed that Destiny 2 had become riddled with microtransactions. There was also friction between the two parties when game developers released their August 2023 “State of the Game” update.

Since Reddick’s death, there was concern that the company would immediately replace the character’s voice. Fortunately, players were given time to mourn, and his legacy was not only remembered, but also honored in and outside of the game, and it seems that David’s announcement was accepted by the community, hinting that enough time was given for fans to move on and open a new chapter for the franchise.