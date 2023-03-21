‘Destiny’ players are honoring Lance Reddick with a stunning 3D printed tribute and you can make your own

The entertainment industry, gamers, and audiences around the world were shocked by the death of actor Lance Reddick last Friday, with many fandoms mourning his passing and paying their respects on social media.

One such fandom is the Destiny community, where Lance Reddick was loved for his recurring role as the Titan Vanguard Commander Zavala – a character that Reddick spent almost a decade bringing to life, ever since the game’s inception. Not only have Destiny’s Guardians (players) spent thousands upon thousands of hours over the years hearing Reddick as Zavala, the actor himself was also an avid Destiny player himself.

Given the void Reddick left behind in the game’s community, one fan created a touching tribute to the actor – a 3D-printable model of Zavala which commemorates the actor, and they’re giving it out for free:

"Per Audacia Ad Astra, Commander"



The 3D figurine paying tribute @lancereddick has been released to the community. Reddick played an integral role to our Destiny experience and I hope I've done justice to his memory.



The thread contains the link is but first a few notes:

Twitter user ‘ArtDeck’ is distributing the model for free in a thread attached to the above tweet, and all they ask is, if possible, a donation to MomCares, the Baltimore-based charity Lance’s wife Stephanie Reddick referred fans to following the actor’s passing. ArtDeck doubled down on the point of donating to the charity and not directly to him, as he doesn’t expect monetary gain from the gesture.

The plaque in front of Zavala reads “Lance Reddick – Our Commander. Per Audacia Ad Astra,” which is Latin for “through boldness to the stars.” The inscription on the back reads as follows:

Dear Lance Reddick, On behalf of the entire Destiny community, I want to express our gratitude for your hard work and contributions to the game. Your portrayal of Commander Zavala was particularly memorable, and you made us feel like we were fighting alongside a true hero. Your dedication to the role and your willingness to engage with the community have made you a beloved figure in the Destiny universe. While we are deeply saddened by the news of your passing, we want you to know that your legacy in the game will live on forever. We will miss your voice, your presence, and your talent. You have left an indelible mark on our hearts, and we will forever be grateful for everything you have done for us. Rest in peace, Lance Reddick. You will be deeply missed. Sincerely, The Destiny Community

Shortly following Lance Reddick’s untimely death, Destiny development studio Bungie issued a statement regarding the actor’s passing, acknowledging the actor’s profound contribution to the game’s universe and community:

Whether Reddick had recorded any additional dialogue for future seasonal story content to come in Destiny 2 remains unclear, though fans of the game are begging the developers not to recast Reddick’s irreplaceable character.

One of Lance Reddick’s final live action appearances in the soon-to-be-released John Wick: Chapter 4, reprising his role as the New York Continental concierge, Charon. The late actor talked about the past, present and future of the Keanu Reeves-led franchise in one of his final interviews.