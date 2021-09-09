Indie Classic Night In The Woods Now Available On iOS

2017’s indie darling Night In The Woods makes its way to the small screen with the release of a long-awaited port to iOS today. Published by Finji on mobile with development on the port provided by Secret Labs, the app features an entire side-scrolling adventure game optimized for touchscreens. Night In The Woods was previously available on PC, Mac, and consoles.

Why You Should Play It

Developed by Infinite Falls, a studio founded by Scott Benson and the late Alec Holowka, Night In The Woods was released to critical acclaim in 2017 and subsequently dominated the indie gaming consciousness in best-of lists and award shows.

Players follow Mae, a punk cat and college dropout who has recently returned to her Appalachian hometown, Possum Springs. Reeling from years of economic downturn, the game explores Mae’s and Possum Springs’ psyches as she reunites with old friends to solve mysteries around the town and figure out what’s going on in her own head.

Along with the announcement, Benson published a series of mock vintage advertisements on Twitter, one of which shows the game running on a workspace landline.

Only 90s kids will remember this NITW iOS release! pic.twitter.com/3fAIwlA8pn — Dracula Awareness Activist (@bombsfall) September 9, 2021

“Player assumes sole responsibility for any and all consequences resulting from use of Night In The Woods for iOS while at work,” reads the fine print.

Another, featuring the N-Gage, leans into the anthropomorphic humor of the game.

ad for the 2004 NITW iOS port 😬 pic.twitter.com/CUu4NOIDuH — Dracula Awareness Activist (@bombsfall) September 9, 2021

“Some of the CATS aren’t PEOPLE,” this one reads, “Like, there are PEOPLE CATS and REGULAR CATS. This is NEVER ADDRESSED.”

Night In The Woods is available today on the App Store for devices running on iOS 14.0 or later, as well as iPadOS 14.0 or later.