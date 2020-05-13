The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remasters

It looks like all those rumours making the rounds a a few months back turned out to be true. Indeed, while it’s been a long time coming, the much anticipated release has finally been officially announced by Activision. Yes, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 remasters are scheduled to launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on September 4th. Praise the skateboarding gods, folks!

Not only do the new remasters boast completely overhauled visuals, but they’ll also include competitive online play, split-screen multiplayer, as well as a fully fleshed out course creation system. Clearly, from the screenshots that Activision has shared so far, these re-releases won’t just be a simple HD upgrade. Instead, the visuals look like they’ve been rebuilt from the ground up, in super shiny 4K no less.

Of course, the announcement sent the internet into meltdown, with fans everywhere sharing their excitement with the world. And here’s just a sample of some of the positive buzz that exploded onto social media as a result of Activision’s recent news:

It’s hard to convey how absolutely MASSIVE Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater was for video games and for skateboarding in the early 2000s. Some of my best memories growing up were staying up late and grinding out THPS with friends. It’s gonna be awesome revisiting THPS1&2 again. — Parker Mackay (@INTERRO) May 12, 2020

I only needed to see 3 seconds of that Tony Hawk 1+2 gameplay to see that they get it. That looks fantastic and I'm so excited. — The French Dip w/ Swiss Gamer (@KZXcellent) May 12, 2020

This soundtrack is enough for me to play these games again. #THPS pic.twitter.com/Z38DZ8Twla — David Welsh Jr (@DavidWelshJr) May 12, 2020

FUCK YES! OUT OF ALL THE REMAKES THIS IS THE ONE! BUCKY LASEK AND BOB BURNQUIST FOR DAYS! #THPS https://t.co/TG4pwjfE7H — Schubthatd00b (@schubthatd00b) May 12, 2020

As you can see, to say that the announcement of the new Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 remaster has been a big hit with fans would be a huge understatement. While the series has been on hiatus since 2015’s critically maligned Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 – which was filled with bugs, glitches and technical problems – there’s a whole lot to love about the classic skateboarding franchise. From its addictive split-screen multiplayer to its uber iconic ’90s soundtrack, it’s a moreish arcade experience that is clearly close to many gamers’ hearts. Yours truly included.

But tell us, what say you? Are you down for a burst of nostalgia when Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 launches later this year? Or are you going to be giving it a wide berth? Kickflip down to the comments section below and let us know.