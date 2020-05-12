Watch: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 Remasters Officially Announced With New Trailer

Several months ago, we began to hear rumors that the first two Tony Hawk games would be getting the remaster treatment, and fans were incredibly excited with the idea of playing through some of the best skateboarding titles ever. Unfortunately, Activision has remained silent on the topic of re-releases… until now.

Earlier today, the publishing giant finally pulled back the curtain, revealing a remastered collection that packages Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 into one bundle. This is great news for fans of the franchise, which, if we’re being frank, has kind of fallen by the wayside over the past decade.

For those wondering what these re-releases will include, here’s a bit of a rundown. The collection will include completely overhauled visuals, online play (which was never implemented in the original games), and a more robust course creation system, for those who like to show off their creative talents. From the screenshots we’ve seen so far, it’s clear that this re-release isn’t taking any shortcuts in the graphics department, as everything’s been redone from the ground up to take full advantage of modern hardware.

More importantly, both games will include a majority of their original iconic soundtracks. Some songs had to be cut due to licensing issues, but from the reveal trailer, it looks like the heavy hitters have made the cut. Similarly, the roster of playable skaters remains true to the originals, as Tony Hawk, Bucky Lasek, Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Andrew Reynolds, Elissa Steamer, Chad Muska, Eric Koston, Rodney Mullen, Rune Glifberg, Kareem Campbell, Jamie Thomas and Bob Burnquist are present and accounted for.

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait too long to get their hands on these remasters, as Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 is due out on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on September 4th for $49.99.