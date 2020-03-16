Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Remaster Is Reportedly In Active Development

Where on earth have all the skateboarding games gone this generation?

From EA’s venerable Skate series with their more authentic take on the genre, to Activision’s beloved Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise with their arcade pick-up-and-play gameplay, there’s clearly been a dearth of sidewalk surfin’ experiences on the current crop of consoles. Worry not, though, as according to a recent rumour, it seems that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater may well be getting the ol’ remaster treatment after all.

The latest report comes by way of industry insider, The Gaming Revolution – a prominent Call Of Duty leaker – and his most recent intel claims that a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater remaster is in active development right now.

Some Activision games in the works: Tony Hawk Proskater Remastered, Call of Duty 2020 (code-named PROJECT: ZEUS), MW2 Remastered, a F2P COD game from SHGames (2021 ETA), a PvP Crash game, Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex Remastered — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo2) March 12, 2020

As you probably already know, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard talk of a possible Tony Hawk remake/remaster. We reported a few months back that Tony Hawk’s 1 and 2 remakes were rumoured to be in the works, but by the sound of things, it’s looking more and more likely that these unofficial rumblings may actually come to fruition.

Released back in 1999 for the OG PlayStation 1, and later ported to Nintendo 64, Dreamcast and Game Boy Color (!), the first Tony Hawk title was a monumental commercial success for Activision. Not only that, but it was a critical success, too, that also helped popularize the street sport amongst the gaming masses, while spawning eight annualized sequels to boot. The last entry in the franchise was 2015’s Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, which was received very poorly by critics and, as a result, sold like death-flavoured candy-floss. Hopefully, this latest remaster will bring back the glory days of yore for the iconic skateboarding franchise.

But how do you feel about this new intel? Would you be down for a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater remaster on modern hardware? Or do you just wish that Activision developed a brand new skateboarding title? Pop shove it down to the comments below and let us know.