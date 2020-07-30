Home / gaming

The Internet Has Mixed Reactions To PS Plus Free Games For August

By 1 hour ago
Sony’s PlayStation Plus is a fantastic subscription service that offers the ability to play multiplayer games online, the option to chat in a party with your friends and two free games to download every month. And though that is one hell of a deal – whether you pay the full $60 a year for the membership or find it on sale during the holidays – it somehow never stops some people from complaining about the games they’re receiving for free. And unfortunately, that’s exactly the case with August’s recently announced offerings.

For some gamers, the prospect of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a real bummer. Many are upset that the remastered version of Modern Warfare 2‘s campaign is free so soon after its initial release, causing them to feel as though they wasted $20 when they bought it at launch, while others are unimpressed with Fall Guys, claiming it looks like a mobile game or below-average indie title.

As expected, swarms of people took to Twitter to announce these varied opinions, and as you can see, they’re definitely not holding back. That being said, not everyone’s upset about it.

PS Plus PlayStation

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

You can actually download Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered right away, as Sony has made it available early for an unknown reason. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, meanwhile, can be snagged on August 4th. Until that date, you can still pick up July’s PlayStation Plus titles, which include NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary Edition and Erica.

Tell us, though, what’s your opinion on the new PlayStation Plus games? Will you be downloading either of them to your PS4, or are you sitting this month out entirely? Let us know what you’re thinking in the comments below.

