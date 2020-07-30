The Internet Has Mixed Reactions To PS Plus Free Games For August

Sony’s PlayStation Plus is a fantastic subscription service that offers the ability to play multiplayer games online, the option to chat in a party with your friends and two free games to download every month. And though that is one hell of a deal – whether you pay the full $60 a year for the membership or find it on sale during the holidays – it somehow never stops some people from complaining about the games they’re receiving for free. And unfortunately, that’s exactly the case with August’s recently announced offerings.

For some gamers, the prospect of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a real bummer. Many are upset that the remastered version of Modern Warfare 2‘s campaign is free so soon after its initial release, causing them to feel as though they wasted $20 when they bought it at launch, while others are unimpressed with Fall Guys, claiming it looks like a mobile game or below-average indie title.

As expected, swarms of people took to Twitter to announce these varied opinions, and as you can see, they’re definitely not holding back. That being said, not everyone’s upset about it.

To the people that bought MW2 remastered….. LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — TQT (@TQT1995) July 27, 2020

comeoneeeeee Tf Games in August…2009 game and Kindergarten game..i expect more than thattttt like god of warr,Blackops 3…😑 — Green (@Xavier_738) July 27, 2020

Spent 20 dollars just to see the game is now gonna be free after only 4 months pic.twitter.com/VUPl1tWbmb — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) July 27, 2020

YESSSSSSS Fall Guys BABY WOO! — MC Fixer (@MCFixer) July 27, 2020

An old game remastered WITHOUT MP and a mobile game for 5yrs old kids… — Lesvix (@Lesvix) July 27, 2020

I bought this game 3 months ago just for the ghost skin, and now this mf free. I hate it here 😤 pic.twitter.com/bKFs7fGRuC — Tariq Montana 🇯🇲💫 (@_PullOutForWhat) July 27, 2020

Massive W for the people who still don’t have MW 2 — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) July 27, 2020

Mw2 released in 2009 and the other looks like an iphone game. Such disppointment — عزيو V 🦊💛 (@AZtottiZ) July 27, 2020

You can actually download Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered right away, as Sony has made it available early for an unknown reason. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, meanwhile, can be snagged on August 4th. Until that date, you can still pick up July’s PlayStation Plus titles, which include NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary Edition and Erica.

Tell us, though, what’s your opinion on the new PlayStation Plus games? Will you be downloading either of them to your PS4, or are you sitting this month out entirely? Let us know what you’re thinking in the comments below.