The Internet’s Roasting Microsoft For June’s Terrible Games With Gold

The next group of titles set to be made free of charge to download for all Xbox Gold members next month were revealed earlier today, but it seems as if gamers aren’t too pleased with the selection.

As is always the case, subscribers will have access to four different choices, one each from the original Xbox and 360 (thanks to backwards compatibility) and two from the Xbox One. In case you missed it, here’s what’s on the menu, and when they’ll be available to grab:

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse

June 1st-30th

Coffee Talk

June 16th-July 15th

Destroy All Humans!

June 1st-15th

SINE MORA

June 16th-30th

Of course, the announcement of these titles as June’s Games With Gold offering was met with a fair bit of backlash online, and understandably so. Many took to Twitter to share their frustration and below, you can find just a sampling of what folks are saying.

What a joke this month is again! — James Crossland (@UnicornMyst) May 26, 2020

Might be the worst games with gold in the history of the program — Matt (@Trademarkman23) May 26, 2020

That's it, I'm done with Xbox

Epic games: GTA 5

Playstation: COD WW2

Xbox: cOfFeE tAlK — Curtis Ebanks (@CurtisEbanks) May 26, 2020

Meanwhile sony gives COD WWII — Afary (@Afaryy11) May 26, 2020

Games with gold be like pic.twitter.com/coS6jeeZ8a — mark martinez (@markmtz86) May 26, 2020

Jesus, this either means one of two things: Something good is coming to game pass, or microsoft have given up on GWG. — ollie🤷🏻‍♂️ (@naholliee) May 26, 2020

Smh. This is a disappointment. — Tyler Grbesa (@revtorap) May 26, 2020

wow these have gotten so poor — RealBertSaenz (@RealBertSaenz) May 26, 2020

another month and more crappy games on gwg, meanwhile Sony gives COD on PSN plus next month, really since Microsoft brought the game pass and the service started to be successful, they have been increasingly abandoning Gold, so every month that passes they only release bad games — João Carlos (@JooJr20300001) May 26, 2020

This is definitely the worst month I've ever encountered — Jordan (@JordanHance22) May 26, 2020

Yeah, people really aren’t happy with what’s on offer this month. And while it’s perhaps not as bad as most are making it out to be, it’s hardly the most exciting line-up of games. Especially when, like many pointed out, Sony is offering Call of Duty: WWII.

Then again, like a lot of other people have noted, these titles are all free and you can’t really complain when something is being offered free of charge. And besides, though June’s batch of games is certainly a bit underwhelming, there’ve been some solid months in recent memory.

Tell us, though, do any of the upcoming Games With Gold titles interest you? Or will you be spending your time on your Xbox with something else? If it’s the latter, be sure to let us know what’s been keeping your console busy by dropping a comment down below.