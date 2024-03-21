Is Chris Evans in ‘Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra?’

Steve Rogers is finally back in action, with the newly unveiled game Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra seeing the newly-empowered super soldier bashing the fash in occupied Paris. Along the way, he’ll be tangling with that era’s Black Panther Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather, with the pair united against the same enemy but with different goals.

Recommended Videos

It’s now been five years since Avengers: Endgame, it’s nice to see Rogers slinging the shield again, and we welcome the period setting, but has Chris Evans returned for one more Marvel performance as Captain America?

Is that a digital Chris Evans?

Image via Skydance

While this game’s Steve Rogers appears to be physically inspired by Evans’ MCU character, from his facial features down to his costuming, Chris Evans will not be playing the character in the game.

In Rise of Hydra, Drew Moerlain will be playing Captain America. Moerlain has decent experience with video game performances, having appeared in Horizon Forbidden West, Red Dead Redemption II, and Grand Theft Auto V. Judging by his IMDb page this game will be a substantial step up from those titles as his previous work is mainly providing voices for background NPCs. Aside from games, Moerlain has also appeared in NCIS: New Orleans, V/H/S, and The Ballad of a Hustler.

Azzuri will be played by voice-acting veteran Khary Payton, best known for voicing Cyborg in multiple DC projects. Payton also played Ezekiel Sutton in The Walking Dead and recently appeared as The Penguin King in The Super Mario Bros Movie.

As Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra seems to be inspired by the MCU rather than set in it we wouldn’t expect any other MCU cross-casting. That said, the game is taking heavy inspiration from The First Avenger, so we’re eager to see more of what’s in store for us.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will be released in 2025 on all major platforms.