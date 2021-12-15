It’s time for our seasonal “No Silksong News” post. Nintendo held another Indie World Showcase earlier today and, despite no word from Hollow Knight developers Team Cherry ahead of the event, fans were hopeful that we’d hear something about the much-anticipated sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong.

silksong tomorrow please team cherry pic.twitter.com/hIBrLwvWi0 — Sheenyo (@SheenyoHours) December 15, 2021

I love how these have becoming solely about whether Silksong will be shown or not https://t.co/kS7Fj6zAIF — 🎄IntroFestive🎄 (@IntroSpecktive) December 14, 2021

The optimism was not entirely uninspired. The last we heard from Team Cherry was last December. Since then? Silence. It’s odd given the state the game debuted in during a Nintendo Direct in 2019 and its follow-up feature at a Nintendo Treehouse that year. The state of development on the sequel is unknown at this time, but that doesn’t mean the game isn’t on the way.

People still crying about Silksong are weak. That game is being made by a tiny studio. We waited like a decade for KH3 from one of the biggest companies in the world. Chill you babies — Bayonetta’s Instagram Husband (@owoathkeeper) December 15, 2021

Still, the prolonged silence is uncharacteristic for Team Cherry. And fans have been contorting themselves to believe the game is still on the way and announcements are around the corner, twisting the developers’ silence into a nod. They want to believe that the next industry event will contain some news, whether it’s another Nintendo event or even The Game Awards.

Well this is interesting pic.twitter.com/bpjU6tgyoR — mossbag (@mossbag69) November 29, 2021

me watching 3 hours of an award show only for there to be no silksong pic.twitter.com/RtVaQstoeZ — 🎃👻Shattered👻🎃 (@ShatteredGem_) December 10, 2021

Other Hollow Knight fans have turned on their Silksong hopefuls with memes, often featuring clown faces atop the original game’s bugs.

“Oh boy can’t wait for the Silksong announcement!” pic.twitter.com/gl4CLa82Oq — Pikamare (@p1kamare) December 14, 2021

So, that’s the news. Yet again, there is no Silksong news.