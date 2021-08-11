With Silksong News Absent, IndieWorld Disappoints

Team Cherry’s much anticipated sequel to the hit Metroidvania Hollow Knight was not at today’s IndieWorld showcase.

Announced in early 2019, Hollow Knight: Silksong’s first trailer enraptured fans with gameplay footage of Hornet in new hand-drawn environments fighting (and helping) new bugs.

After Silksong was featured at 2019’s Nintendo Treehouse, many reasonably expected that a launch was imminent. But 2019 soon passed. As development industry-wide was hindered in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was only reasonable to expect Silksong experienced some delays related to the pandemic.

But with no word from the studio, the current state of the game remains largely unknown.

In December 2020, Silksong was seemingly randomly featured on the cover of EDGE magazine. Fans have been eyeing every new announcement from Nintendo with suspicion—and hope—that news of any sort will make its way out.

As of today, the wait stretches on.

Despite a number of bombastic new announcements today, including Axiom Verge 2’s unexpected release and Loop Hero coming to Nintendo Switch, Team Cherry remains mum on Silksong updates. Fans will just have to keep an eye out for the next Nintendo Direct for more information. Hopefully.