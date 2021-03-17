Keanu Reeves Spotted Buying Cyberpunk 2077 Merch

Keanu Reeves, the man who needs no introduction to anyone with even a passing interest in cinema or wider pop culture, has been spotted shopping at a local comic book store.

Hardly a newsworthy story in itself, of course, though what makes this trip to the shops particularly interesting is the merchandise being scanned through the till. Various items bearing the Cyberpunk 2077 logo – including a figurine of Johnny Silverhand, Reeves’ character – can be seen on the counter while the actor stares directly into the store’s CCTV camera. The image’s origin isn’t immediately clear – Twitter user yow initially cited a now-deleted post on Instagram as the source – but thankfully, a number of fans managed to save copies before it disappeared.

Check out the snap for yourself down below:

Keanu Reeves Has Been Spotted Buying Cyberpunk 2077 Merch 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Having entered full production following CD Projekt RED wrapping work on critically acclaimed RPG The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077 was officially announced shortly after, with Reeves’ involvement first being made public during Microsoft’s E3 2019 showcase. There, the Hollywood star immediately charmed the crowd and professed his adoration of the project. Indeed, per his direct request, CDPR expanded the role of Johnny Silverhand by a considerable margin, with The Matrix and John Wick lead going on record prior to release to affirm his love of the game.

This, of course, would be marred by the catastrophic launch woes experienced by Cyberpunk 2077 upon its long-awaited arrival in December last year, which failed to meet expectations and shipped with numerous bugs. Several patches intended to resolve those issues have since been released, though there’s still a ways to go until the sci-fi adventure is in a state considered acceptable. Watch this space for more.