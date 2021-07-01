Konami And Bloober Team Partnership Fuels Rumors Of New Silent Hill Game

Considering the circumstances, it’d hardly be surprising that even the slightest mention of a Silent Hill reboot in 2021 would be met with exasperated sighs and accusations of hyperbole. The series has, after all, been dead in the water ever since Konami parted ways with Hideo Kojima, pulling the plug on Silent Hills in the process. Despite the universal acclaim afforded to that ill-fated title’s P.T. demo, the publisher has declined to offer any sort of alternative seven years after the fact.

Whether the result of blind faith or reliable hearsay, fans and insiders alike have repeatedly caught wind of rumors suggesting the series is headed for rebirth, with the franchise owner said to be scouting potential studios with an aim of delivering exactly that. Those hopes reached new heights back in February when horror game developer Bloober Team confirmed it had recently teamed up with a big-name company to create new adventures based on the mystery partner’s existing IP, leading many to speculate that the second party was none other than Konami.

As of yesterday, those suspicions have been confirmed, as the Layers of Fear and Observer creator announced in a statement (translated from Polish) yesterday that the two have indeed struck up a business relationship with the industry veteran. It’s worth noting, of course, that nowhere does the press release specify what fruits this partnership will bear, though considering judging by the relative niche focus of Bloober’s past works, it’s only logical to assume that it has taken on the mammoth task of resurrecting Silent Hill.

It goes without saying that we’ll be watching this story with a keen interest in the weeks and months to come, but in the meantime, be sure to share your thoughts by dropping a comment below!