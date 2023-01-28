Latest Fantasy News: Rupert Grint isn’t against a return to ‘Harry Potter’ as an Amazon deal ignites hope for a ‘Vox Machina’ extended universe

The fantasy world is mired in controversy at the moment, as numerous properties reel from fan backlash.

Harry Potter continues to be a uniquely polarizing topic, as longtime fans cling to their childhood memories while traversing the complex minefield that is J.K. Rowling’s shift into trans-exclusionary radical feminism. The stars of the film series have largely managed to stay out of fallout regarding the matter, but Rupert Grint’s recent revelation that he would return to the role of Ron Weasley could bring unwanted attention back to the Knock at the Cabin star.

Hogwarts Legacy, the latest Harry Potter-adjacent video game, is likewise dividing audiences, as the game’s potential fandom weighs the countless issues involved in making a purchase. A recent update from a former Avalance insider only complicated matters further, after he tried to explain how the game world works, when it comes to sales.

Then there’s the world of Game of Thrones, which has courted controversy ever since the series ended on a thoroughly sour note. It is once again in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, as an early season favorite finally settles a longstanding lawsuit against Marilyn Manson.

Thankfully, there’s some good news in the world of fantasy as well. A recent deal between Amazon and Critical Role could spell spectacular news for fans of The Legend of Vox Machina, which could soon find itself a part of a extended universe.

Is a Vox Machina extended universe in our future?

Image via Amazon Studios

News of a deal between Amazon and Critical Role Productions is delighting Vox Machina fans, as they look ahead to what could become a branching extended universe. A new show, Mighty Nein, is already headed to Prime in the future, and fans have their sights set on what other projects could follow.

Rupert Grint isn’t against a return to Ron Weasley

Rupert Grint in Servant. Image via Apple TV Plus.

Harry Potter used to be a simple, charming story about youthful wizards, but these days it’s a minefield. Due to J.K. Rowling’s increasing prominence as a trans-exclusionary radical feminist, many of the stars associated with her properties have worked to distance themselves from the author, and sometimes even the roles they grew up in. Such is not the case for Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley across the Harry Potter franchise, who noted that — under the right circumstances — he’d be willing to reprise his role.

Game of Thrones’ Ros settles a lawsuit against Marilyn Manson

Game of Thrones/HBO

Esme Bianco, the stunning actress behind Game of Thrones’ Ros, is finally at the end of her legal battles with Marilyn Manson. In order to “move on with her life and career,” Bianco and Manson settled a lawsuit that claims Manson violated human trafficking laws by flying her out to California on multiple occasions under false pretenses.

Avalanche insider sheds new light on the Hogwarts Legacy discourse

Image via Warner Bros.

A former Avalanche employee added his own two cents to the ongoing Hogwarts Legacy turmoil, noting that the majority of proceeds from the game will go to the development team. He noted that the studio historically shares “its financial successes with its employees via generous bonuses,” and seemingly urged purchasers to think of the devs, rather than Rowling and her toxic viewpoints, when considering a Hogwarts Legacy purchase.