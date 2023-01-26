Ever since Warner Bros. all but confirmed that there have been plans to resurrect Harry Potter and even bring the old cast back together, the rumor mill has been abuzz with anticipation and a great deal of gatekeeping.

Most fans don’t seem to appreciate the company even entertaining such a notion, perhaps due to the nightmarish experience of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child already ruining an otherwise perfect end to one of the most popular stories in the world. But maybe that’s the problem in the first place. The Wizarding World is simply too popular to leave alone, so sooner or later, we should face the grim possibility of remakes, sequels, and even other spinoff projects.

As for the cast members themselves, many have put off the question with varying degrees of coyness, but Rupert Grint has never been one to shy away from a candid comment. Recently appearing on This Morning show to promote his new flick Knock at the Cabin, the star revealed that he’s completely game to reprise Ron Weasley if others make a comeback as well.

“Yeah, I think if the timing was right and everyone was kinda coming back I’d definitely revisit it. It’s a character that’s important to me. I kinda grew up and we kinda became the same person. I feel quite protective of him as well,” he said.

You can watch the completely segment down below.

Frankly, Grint’s response doesn’t surprise us. The man is famously a pushover, with Daniel Radcliffe claiming that he once ended up at a fan’s house by simply continuing to agree to their demands. Given his love for Harry Potter, he couldn’t resist putting on the robe and picking up the wand again if his other co-stars did the same.

The more important question, though, is this: Does the world want more of Grint, Radcliffe, and Watson as Harry, Hermione, and Ron?