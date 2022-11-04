‘Harry Potter’ fans bracing for their worst nightmares as the inevitable reboot moves one step closer

Given the continued popularity of the franchise, even in the wake of creator J.K. Rowling’s continued controversies, almost every single fan has resigned themselves to the fact Warner Bros. are inevitably going to reboot Harry Potter one day.

However, nobody really expected it to happen for a while, given that the Fantastic Beasts sequels were there to theoretically pick up the slack, tide audiences over, and give them their fix of the Wizarding World. Based on comments made by CEO David Zaslav yesterday, though, the worst nightmare for many Potterheads could be happening a lot sooner than expected.

the harry potter reboot keeps getting closer and closer in the future and barely any times like oh my god ??? — spice (@possiblythefall) November 3, 2022

we do not need a harry potter reboot for at least another 50 years are you SERIOUS https://t.co/epiaoe21W4 — chismosavirus (@jcdiaa) November 4, 2022

watch them reboot Harry Potter as an HBO Max show.



I swear to God you know they'll f*ckin' do it. https://t.co/EoRuc8mBax — mithi | 🎥☕ (@mithiiiiiii) November 3, 2022

My villain origin story will begin when there is a Harry Potter reboot — cassandra (@cassss81) November 3, 2022

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

i just wanna know why these companies want to reboot old stuff but not get new ideas or adapt new books like how difficult is it? PLUS no one wants more harry potter movies especially knowing after jkr said all that hateful stuff https://t.co/rlbo43AfVD — Ria⁷🌺 military wife (@jinsmilfs) November 3, 2022

People are laughing about how Zaslav’s bad math only works if it’s currently 2026…but my guess is those numbers were being tossed around internally re: release dates & that’s why they were on the top of his mind.



New Harry Potter movie (reboot?) planned for 2026 is my takeaway. https://t.co/OPxnYtL6v1 — Van Robichaux (@VanTheBrand) November 4, 2022

there was a time in my life where talk of a harry potter reboot as a tv series that really got all the plot elements right would have blasted my tits right off my body with excitement. now id prefer if they just let it die 😔 — erin (@mnshncnsprcy) November 3, 2022

Zaslav seems like the kind of guy who'd think a Harry Potter movie reboot would be a good idea ngl — kothuboy21 (@kothuboy21) November 3, 2022

Not only did Zaslav effectively hammer the final nail into the coffin of Fantastic Beasts, but he also came right out and admitted that he wanted more Harry Potter films. Given that it’s been well over a decade since the two-part Deathly Hallows rounded out the eight-film original saga (not 15 as the arithmetic-deficient executive would have you believe), the fear of a full-blown reboot has suddenly loomed large over the fandom.

Of course, there’s always the possibility that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child could be adapted with many of the original stars returning, but Daniel Radcliffe hardly seems to be all that interested. Emma Watson hasn’t been spotted onscreen for a long time, either, but you’d expect a substantial pile of cash would help soften the stance of just about anyone.

It could be a case of goodbye Fantastic Beasts, hello again Harry Potter, and you can guarantee the backlash would be immense were it to be announced officially at any stage in the not-too-distant future.