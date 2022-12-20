Latest game from ‘Rick and Morty’ creator is more popular than ‘Minecraft’ on Game Pass

Legions of Rick and Morty fans around the world were incredibly hyped for Squanch Games’ High on Life. This comedic first-person shooter features a variety of talking guns, a bunch of bizarre situations, and the offbeat humor that’s made Rick and Morty one of the greatest animated shows of all time.

Even so, it’s proved to be a very divisive game, with your enjoyment predicated on whether you find Justin Roiland’s sense of humor funny. Reviewers were split right down the middle, with the game sitting in the 60s on all platforms on Metacritic. But it seems that it’s found its audience on Xbox Game Pass, where it’s rocketed to the top of the charts and dethroned mighty opponents like Minecraft, Forza Horizon 5, and Fortnite.

Microsoft VP and head of Xbox Games Marketing Aaron Greenberg celebrated this achievement, sending out a congratulatory tweet to Squanch Games and Justin Roiland:

How HIGH can @highonlifegame go!? TO THE TOP is the correct answer. Huge congratulations @SquanchGames @JustinRoiland and team! 🙌🏻💚🙅🏼‍♂️🔥 https://t.co/wUNOBqMq88 — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) December 19, 2022

Users also noted it’s currently in third place by revenue on the Steam chart. As the Steam Deck is currently the top seller (likely due to it being a very popular Christmas present) it’s actually the second best-selling game there and is only beaten by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Doing well on Steam is even more notable given that High on Life is included with Game Pass and can be played for the price of a month’s subscription

Also great to see it’s the #2 PC game right now @Steam even with charts ranked based on revenue. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/pGPvfPRdQm — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) December 19, 2022

All this means High on Life is shaping up to be a sizeable hit for Squanch Games. Here’s hoping they have more coming in the pipeline soon, as this is providing an experience quite unlike any other shooter around. We’re going to be sinking some serious hours into it over the holidays.