Latest Gaming News: ‘Injustice 3’ along with a release date for ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ might be revealed soon

In today’s gaming news roundup, Ed Boon has hinted that we might be getting an Injustice 3 while Hideki Kamiya might have announced Bayonetta 4. But that’s not all, as Ubisoft is making a return to Steam and a report has emerged claiming that we might get the release date for the highly anticipated, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at The Game Awards later this year.

Ed Boon just teased NetherRealm’s next game

I3 or MK12 — Ed Boon (@noobde) November 20, 2022

We might know what NetherRealm Studios, the developer behind Mortal Kombat and Injustice, is working on next. Ed Boon, the creator of Mortal Kombat and the head of the studio, was answering questions on Twitter the other day when a fan asked “Hint for next game”, to which Boon replied “I3 or MK12”. Since Mortal Kombat 11 was NetherRealm’s last console game it would be a safe bet to think that they might be poised to announce Injustice 3 sometime soon.

However, Boon is a notable tease when it comes to riling up fans, so he could have named both titles as a hint for another Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe game, except this time with the characters from Injustice. It also would not be unlike him to be throwing off the scent only to announce something else completely, like a Marvel fighting game perhaps.

We might have just gotten confirmation that Bayonetta 4 is in the works

（´-`）.｡oO（別に予想外でもなんでもない…と思ってたんだけどベヨ3のラストが誰にも正しく伝わってないっぽいのでベヨ4は皆さんにとって予想外の展開になると思います…ベヨ4が出た時に「お前それ後付けしたやろ」というアレが必ず出てくると思うので今のうちに言っておきます…） — 神谷英樹 Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) November 18, 2022

If you follow Hideki Kamiya on Twitter, who has been heavily involved in the Bayonetta series, and who was responsible for Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry, you might have caught that he has been tweeting about Bayonetta 4. In a tweet posted on Nov. 19, 2022, Kamiya was talking about the much-maligned ending of Bayonetta 3, where he mentions that Bayonetta 4 might be a surprise to everyone.

It is worth noting that Kamiya goes to great lengths to keep his Twitter account in Japanese, so make sure you have a translater handy. Seeing as there was an eight-year gap between Bayonetta 2 and Bayonetta 3 it might be a while before PlatinumGames is able to develop a sequel.

Marvel’s Avengers has released a trailer for their next character, The Winter Soldier

🦾 The Winter Soldier is here. But where has he been? Watch 'Years Lost, Future Found' now.



💖 Narrated by our incredible Bucky Barnes voice actor @ScottPorter. pic.twitter.com/af0adVvfpJ — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) November 21, 2022

The Winter Soldier is coming to Marvel’s Avengers on Nov. 29. 2022, and they have released their trailer for the character which you can watch above. There is not any gameplay in the trailer, focusing on filling in the story instead. The Winter Soldier, voiced by Scott Porter, was apparently reactivated after Captain America was presumed dead on ‘A-Day’.

It will be interesting to see how the character will integrate into the team, and how his interactions with Captain America will go. The update will also feature the arrival of a new mission, the ‘Omega-Level Threat: AIM’s Cloning Lab’ which was teased closer to when the game had launched.

Ubisoft games have made their return to Steam

via Ubisoft

Ubisoft ceased publishing games on Steam, in an effort to push their own launcher, back in 2019. Now we have confirmation that Ubisoft will be releasing Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla on Dec. 6, 2022. This will coincide with Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla‘s last content update. Anno 1800 and Roller Champions will also seemingly be making their way back to Steam and hopefully, this inspires Ubisoft to release their games on Steam going forward, as gamers need as few launchers as possible.

We might be getting a new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor soon

A report by Insider Gaming says that we might be getting a trailer and a release date for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at The Game Awards. Interestingly, they note that the announcement will come 30 minutes into the event and include pre-order information. The rumored release date is March 2023, while 2023 was confirmed by their own trailer which they released earlier this year, which you can watch above. The Game Awards will be streaming live on Dec. 8, 2022, and it will be hosted by Geoff Keighley. Even if Star Wars Jedi: Survivor did not make an appearance, it is likely that we will have at least one surprising announcement so make sure you tune in.

