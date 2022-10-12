Latest Gaming News: ‘Overwatch 2’ technical issues continue to devastate while an upcoming video game announcement comes from an unlikely source

Here we are again for yet another gaming news round-up, courtesy of We Got This Covered. Last time, the Twitchcon was all the rage as Megan Thee Stallion twerked with Master Chief while Twitch streamer and pornographic actress Adriana Chechik broke her back after misjudging a leap into the foam pit. Today in the gaming world, Blizzard’s reputation is on the line as Overwatch 2 launch complaints still aren’t handled, meanwhile the announcement of an upcoming video game originates from a unconventional source and Overwatch‘s D.Va achieves her dream of global fame, but not in the way she wanted.

Overwatch 2 continues to crash and burn as technical issues place the launch at a stand-still

Image via Blizzard

Just under a week ago, Overwatch 2 launched as a free-to-play rebrand. Originally thought to be sequel, Overwatch 2 was more of a replacement for the original, revamping the characters, environments, graphics and more. Around the same time that Overwatch 2 launched, Overwatch shut down its servers indefinitely, confirming that all activity would migrate to the latest release. As if Blizzard weren’t already in hot water over the decision to ice Overwatch, the clunky launch made matters worse after enthusiastic players began experiencing multiple debilitating technical issues. If it wasn’t servers crashing, it was locked content and annoying bugs. Even after Blizzard addressed the issues and promised to fix them, it became a game of whack-a-mole, wherein one issue was fixed and another seemed to arise out of nowhere. This time, it was a pesky bug that locked several characters, preventing players from choosing them out of the starting line-up. It seems as if the Overwatch 2 beta isn’t living up to the standards of its predecessor.

The creative team behind YouTube phenomenon Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared have announced an upcoming video game

Image via YouTube

YouTube and Channel 4’s comedy series Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared was created by Becky Sloan, Joe Pelling, and Baker Terry. Using a combination of puppetry, animation, and live-action, Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared parodies programmes such as Sesame Street while contrasting childlike themes such as anthropomorphic puppets against disturbing themes such as graphic violence and dark humor. Beginning as a web series, Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared eventually migrated to Channel 4, where it became a worldwide phenomenon and expanded into a television series. According to NME, the crew behind DHMIS has announced a new initiative, Blink Games, as well as the intent to launch a new video game. Blinklink, the conglomerate that owns Blink Games, is a London-based company who previously worked on music videos for Iron Maiden and Dua Lipa. As of yet, there are no conceptual details as to what Blink Games has in store, but the likelihood is that DHMIS has inspired them to work on a psychological horror.

In other Overwatch news, D.Va plays to win after jumping to the top of Pornhub searches

Image via Blizzard

It’s no secret that D.Va, the 19-year-old Korean and former professional gamer, has been the primary object of attraction since Overwatch made an initial appearance in 2016. As off-putting as it is, Hana Song has been sought-after by the community much like many female anime characters. It isn’t uncommon for anime fans or gamers to develop a harmless crush on a fictional animated character, but especially where D.Va is concerned, it isn’t entirely appropriate for Overwatch fans to pine after her. After all, she’s 19. Obviously, Blizzard made the decision to give Hana Song a mature, developed and voluptuous model, so the blame can’t fall entirely on the audience themselves, but after Kotaku reported that D.Va began appearing in Pornhub searches, it became safe to assume that someone, somewhere, might have taken things a little too far.

While D.Va finally achieved her dream of worldwide fame, no one could have ever expected this, but anything can happen with Overwatch. On one hand, there’s technical issues overtaking the launch and on the other, D.Va has made history on Pornhub. Who would have guessed it?