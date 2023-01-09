Latest Gaming News: The ‘Pokémon’ world is getting ready for a teary farewell while reshoots are underway for ‘Borderlands’

We are in for a relatively quiet day in the world of gaming news, as we have the air date of Ash Ketchum’s final episode of Pokémon, reshoots are taking place for Borderlands with a different director and a YouTuber’s gaming company is gearing up for the release of their first game.

Prepare to bid farewell to Ash Ketchum

Image via The Pokémon Company

We don’t have much longer before we have to say goodbye to the protagonist of Pokémon for the last 25 years, Ash Ketchum. We now know the air date of the first episodes of the anime in Japan, with Ash Ketchum’s adventure coming to a close starting Jan. 13, 2023, according to a Famitsu article. The final episodes will see Ash together again with his original companions Misty and Brock.

Sprigatito Fuecoco Quaxley

We’ve known for a while now that the final episodes of Ash’s journey will act as his swan song before shifting to the story of a new protagonist, and we now know that the original theme is being remade for those final episodes. Move aside Squirtle, some Pokémon trainers are going to be streaming some tears when those episodes air later in the month. The eleven-episode journey of Ash Ketchum is expected to wrap up in April.

Borderlands might be in trouble as a new director helms reshoots

via Lionsgate

In news surprising absolutely nobody, the Borderlands movie might be in trouble. Boasting an all-star cast, like Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black, the Borderlands movie is currently undergoing reshoots. Eli Roth directed the film, but because of scheduling conflicts, he was unable to return for the reshoots. Instead, the reshoots are being helmed by the director of Deadpool and Terminator: Dark Fate, Tim Miller.

Borderlands wrapped back in 2021, so this is not the first bad omen to come out of the film, with the silence in 2022 acting deafening. If you are not familiar with the franchise, Borderlands follows four vault hunters who attempt to find a vault on the planet of Pandora after being contacted by a “Guardian Angel.” It is a comedic “looter shooter” set in the future, and hopefully, the film version will capture that comedic tone. We have no word on when the film will release.

Videogamedunkey’s BIGMODE is set to launch its first game

🎉 our first game announcement is here!!! 🎉



Animal Well is a pixelated wonder rendered in intricate audio and visual detail from @Billy_Basso



see more on our site, and remember to wishlist on Steam & PS5!https://t.co/ngftjverh2 pic.twitter.com/9vGrKjno5f — BIGMODE Games (@BIGMODEgames) January 8, 2023

If you do not remember, popular gaming Youtuber Videogamedunkey launched BIGMODE, a game publishing company, last year. Well, BIGMODE has announced that they have acquired their first game which, as of writing, does not have a release date. The game is called Animal Well and you can watch the trailer for it here. Animal Well is set to release on PlayStation 5 and Steam, where it is available to wishlist now.

While Videogamedunkey’s announcement of a new publishing company sparked some ire in gaming circles, an independent publisher that shines a spotlight on smaller games should not be taken as a negative. Especially considering that he can use his platform in conjunction with his company to shine a spotlight on games that might not have caught the attention of gamers otherwise.

