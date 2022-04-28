First look at ‘Borderlands’ movie unveiled at CinemaCon

The adaptation of the popular video games series Borderlands has seen its first footage released, with a reel shown to CinemaCon attendees.

Directed by Eli Roth with a script by Craig Mazin, Emmy-winning creator of HBO’s Chernobyl, the film’s first look has been described positively by the CinemaCon audience, with praise headed its way for looking like a “video game come to life.”

Just saw the first footage from @eliroth’s #borderlands movie. Was about 20 to 30 seconds and looks like the video game has come to life. Also heard @jackblack as Claptrap. He sounds like Jack with an electronic twist. Can’t wait to see more. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/8zhiMq5ldo — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 28, 2022

With an ensemble cast including Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, and countless others, fans can look forward to its release at some point this year.

