‘League of Legends’: Smolder’s release window, confirmed

A fresh hero is coming to League of Legends this year, fulfilling a longtime promise from devs.

LoL fans have been eagerly awaiting Smolder, a charming dragon champion, since he was first announced. He’ll serve as the first new champion of season 14, and Riot Games is hinting that his release is coming our way sooner than expected. Despite varying degrees of appreciation for Smolder — because, apparently, even dragons get cyber bullied — the fandom is very much looking forward to the tiny, spunky little dragon’s big debut.

When will Smolder be available in League of Legends?

Smolder’s kind of a big deal 😤🥺 pic.twitter.com/V6QFgN5TO8 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 4, 2024

Smolder’s presence as the first new champion of season 14 essentially guarantees that he’ll join League of Legends‘ stacked ranks early in 2024. Riot Games has confirmed as much, informing fans of the longstanding multiplayer title that Smolder will make his official debut with with patch 14.3, which — according to Riot’s planned patch schedule — should be arriving on Feb. 7.

Its important to note that patch release schedules change all the time, and for a variety of reasons, so this timeline should be taken with a grain of salt. There are also a range of varying reports on the release date, ranging from a late January release to the slightly later February release. If it falls on the earlier end, players could be enjoying Smolder’s debut by the time January comes to a close, but its only an additional week if the later timeline is more accurate. Either way, Smolder should be joining the ranks of League of Legends favorites by the time Valentine’s Day hits.