LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Has Been Delayed Indefinitely

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga appears to have hit a major snafu during development.

The title, intended to be the ultimate LEGO adaptation of a galaxy far, far away, had originally been set to arrive this spring for consoles and PC, though alarm bells have been ringing in the background ever since 2021 rolled around, due to near-total radio silence from developer TT Games. As it turns out, the old adage of no news is good news definitely doesn’t apply in this instance, as the studio confirmed yesterday that the aforementioned release window is no longer achievable.

The statement, which you can read in its entirety below, provides no specific explanation for why the delay was necessary, though it’s likely that COVID-19 has had an impact. At the height of its spread, the pandemic brought most non-essential industries to a grinding halt as businesses scrambled to establish remote working environments. With restrictions still in place around the world, the virus’ effects on aspects of life beyond physical health continue to be felt.

This is, however, purely speculation, and it could well be the case that TT Games has struggled to overcome a different obstacle entirely, but we’ll just have to wait for further updates on their end to learn the full picture. For now, there’s little fans can do but sit patiently, and one can only hope that whatever the problem is, it’s resolved sooner rather than later.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be available on both current and last-gen consoles as well as PC, and will cover the entire nine-film saga from beginning to end. If you haven’t already, give the initial announcement trailer above a watch for just a taste of what’s to come.