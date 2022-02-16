LEGO unveils astonishing ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ set

LEGO has combined forces with PlayStation to make one of their first-ever modern video game property-based sets, with a Horizon Zero Dawn Tallneck coming to shelves soon.

LEGO has made more moves in recent years to develop sets out of video game licenses, including the Super Mario set, and more recently with the Sonic the Hedgehog IDEAS set. Horizon Zero Dawn is an interesting choice, and will leave fans wondering if future collaborations with the two companies could be on their way.

The set came to be with help from acclaimed developer Guerrilla, and recreates the authentic features within the Horizon Forbidden West game.

“I fell in love with Horizon Zero Dawn the first time I played it,” said LEGO model designer Isaac Snyder of the 1,222-piece set.

“It’s a futuristic world full of gorgeous scenery, strong characters, threatening machines, and a rich story. The Guerrilla designers were a huge inspiration and help in capturing the spirit of this universe in LEGO form. The Horizon fan community is so creative, and this model is dedicated to their passion and imagination.”

The set features a large Tallneck build as its centerpiece and an exclusive Aloy minifigure which will be highly desirable for collectors. LEGO’s recent pivot to purely “collectors” sets for the adult market is continuing here, following positive reception with the Star Wars AT-AT released last year from their 18+ range.

LEGO 'Horizon Zero Dawn' set revealed 1 of 6

Click to skip









Click to zoom

Horizon Zero Dawn‘s sequel, Horizon Forbidden West is set to release Feb. 18 on PlayStation.

The set will be available exclusively from the LEGO Store from May 1.